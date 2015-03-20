'Project: Veteran Relief' offers free martial arts training for veterans

ELKHART, Ind. — Kenny Holmes wants to help veterans roll with the punches as they return to civilian life.

Holmes and other instructors teach a variety of martial arts through Project: Veteran Relief. Classes are free to veterans and for a small fee for family members.

The main focus is on hapkido, a Korean martial art, but Holmes said they mix in elements of other styles including jiu jitsu and judo. The program is set up to help veterans who might suffer from service-related disabilities, such as traumatic brain injuries or post-traumatic stress disorder, or who struggle with transitioning back into the civilian world.

Holmes, an Army veteran and taekwondo black belt, said their goal is to bridge the gap between the structure of military life and the unpredictability of normal life. They also challenge veterans to re-evaluate how they see themselves.

"We're trying to teach them the skills that they may not remember," he said. "The military is all about training you to be in the military, but they're horrible at training you how to be a civilian."

The classes emphasize how to breath, since anxiety can be such an issue for veterans, he said.

"It's important that if you get hit, physically or metaphysically, you're still able to breath," Holmes said. "Anxiety is a big thing for vets. It's hard to make the adjustment sometimes, so we try to keep them in the loop of things and get them working to help themselves."

The classes also offer time with people dealing with similar circumstances, which can be just as important as learning martial arts.

"I'm seeing that now. They fall back into the groove of, 'I don't know you, but we're in the same uniform,'" Holmes said. "A lot of times, the friends you make in the military are are pretty like-minded but you come back and find that your old friends don't have the same mindset. Camaraderie is huge."

The project is part of the larger mission of Holmes' organization, FreedomSystem.org, which aims to connect veterans with the organizations and the help they need for health care, coping skills and employment. Other funds have come in from Michiana donors, but Holmes hopes for continued donations so the classes can carry on indefinitely.

"As long as people are coming, I will be there teaching," he said.

