Project Support Our Troops in need of supplies
By KEITH GUSHARD | The Meadville Tribune, Pa. (Tribune News Service) | Published: January 22, 2017
Project Support Our Troops will pack care packages on Tuesday for U.S. military personnel who are serving, but is in need of some specific food items as the Christmas packing effort depleted supplies on hand.
The packing effort is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52, 13240 Dunham Road, just outside of Meadville.
Needed food items are fruit in cans, not plastic containers, as well as supplies of beef jerky, Slim Jims, protein bars, peanut butter, peanuts and trail mix.
Volunteers meet once a month at Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52 in Vernon Township to pack boxes filled with items like individualized snacks, canned goods and other items.
Care package items for the packing by Project Support Our Troops may be dropped off at various locations around the county or after 5 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52, 13240 Dunham Road, Vernon Township. Drop-off locations can be found online at www.post52.com and clicking on the "Project Support Our Troops" tab.
Monetary donations, which are tax deductible, are used to offset mailing expenses. Monetary donations may be mailed to Project Support Our Troops, P.O. Box 771, 13240 Dunham Road, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
