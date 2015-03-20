Professor's upside-down flag angers Iowa city councilman

WAVERLY, Iowa (Tribune News Service) -- An improperly hung flag on the property of a Wartburg professor has led a Waverly city councilman to question his employment and publicly call for the flag to be taken it down.

Bret Billet, a professor of political science at Wartburg College, allegedly hung a U.S. flag upside-down at his own house on Iowa Street in Waverly, according to Wes Gade, a Waverly city councilman.

Billet told The Courier he had no comment, but did say in an email "this has absolutely nothing to do with my employer Wartburg College."

Gade disagreed in a public Facebook post on Friday.

"Is this how you want Waverly represented? Having one of your College Professors hang the American Flag upside down outside his house on display?" he wrote in his post.

Gade, who noted he was a student of Billet's when Gade attended the college, said he disagreed politically with Billet, whom he termed a "raging liberal Democrat." He said he hadn't spoken to Billet but assumed his flag was improperly hung due to his opposition to President Donald Trump.

In his Facebook post, he encouraged residents to call the president of Wartburg regarding Billet's flag.

"I know as a citizen you have free speech, but as an employer you also have the right to hold your employees to a certain standard that upholds the image of your company/college," Gade told The Courier. "People associate Wartburg with Waverly and vice versa, so this is giving both bad press and a bad image."

Iowa, like many states, still has a law on the books making "desecration" of the flag a crime, but the law was declared unconstitutional by an Iowa judge in 2014. A Somers Army veteran was arrested in 2016 for hanging his flag upside-down, but the charges were dismissed because of the 2014 ruling.

The Supreme Court of the United States has twice ruled, in 1989 and 1990, flag burning or desecration is protected under the First Amendment's right to free speech.