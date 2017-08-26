Procession for California Marine killed in Australia crash
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 26, 2017
LOS ANGELES — Various law enforcement agencies joined a procession for a Southern California Marine who died with two other service members in an aircraft crash in Australia earlier this month.
KABC-TV reports the body of Lance Cpl. Ruben Velasco was transported Friday evening from Los Angeles International Airport to a cemetery about 30 miles to the east.
The 19-year-old from Los Angeles County graduated from high school in 2016.
Velasco was among 26 people on board an MV-22 Osprey that crashed off the coast of Queensland state Aug. 5.
Also killed were 26-year-old 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross of Oxford, Maine and 21-year-old Cpl. Nathaniel Ordway of Sedgwick, Kansas.
