Prison sentence ordered in $2M theft from VA credit union
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 1, 2016
DETROIT — A woman blamed for the failure of a credit union in southeastern Michigan has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.
Fuataina Afutiti was president and chief executive of Veterans Health Administration Credit Union before it was closed in March. She was sentenced Thursday for stealing about $2 million.
The attorney general's office says Afutiti gambled and leased or purchased many vehicles, including a 2013 Mercedes-Benz and a $100,000 motor home.
The Westland woman will be eligible for parole after 30 months in state prison.
The credit union had 1,300 members who worked at VA medical centers in Detroit and Ann Arbor. Their deposits were insured. They became members of Public Service Credit Union.
