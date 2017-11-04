Quantcast

VIDEO

President Trump speaks to troops at Yokota Air Base in Japan

A C-5M Super Galaxy arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan.

YASUO OSAKABE/U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 4, 2017

<element>

previous coverage

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news