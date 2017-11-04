President Trump speaks to troops at Yokota Air Base in Japan

A C-5M Super Galaxy arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan.
YASUO OSAKABE/U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 4, 2017
<element>
article continues below
0
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Sen. Rand Paul suffers minor injury in assault at home
69 Marines hospitalized in California E. Coli outbreak
Congressional leaders call for sexual harassment training
Hackers hijacked at least 195 Trump web addresses
St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City awes with its size and splendor
Deserter Bergdahl gets no jail time; dishonorably discharged