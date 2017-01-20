President Trump signs legislation allowing Mattis to serve as defense secretary
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 20, 2017
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed legislation that clears the way for his defense secretary pick — retired Marine Gen. James Mattis — to run the Pentagon, if confirmed by the Senate.
A vote on Mattis is expected Friday.
There's a law that bars former service members who've been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the top Pentagon job. The restriction is meant to preserve civilian control of the military.
The measure signed by Trump soon after his took office grants Mattis a one-time exception.
Congress last allowed an exception to the law in 1950 for George Marshall, a former five-star Army general.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
CIA documents expose internal agency feud over psychologists leading interrogation program
Watchdog to investigate Justice, FBI actions before election
'One China' policy not negotiable, China tells Trump
From Washington to Trump: A look at Inauguration Day
First came love, then came marriage — then, after a head-on wreck, a beautiful baby
Trump to take oath of office amid deep uncertainty