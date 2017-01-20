Quantcast

President Trump signs legislation allowing Mattis to serve as defense secretary

President Donald Trump signs legislation allowing retired Gen. James Mattis to serve as Defense Secretary. (Jan. 2O, 2017)
Associated Press

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump has signed legislation that clears the way for his defense secretary pick — retired Marine Gen. James Mattis — to run the Pentagon, if confirmed by the Senate.

A vote on Mattis is expected Friday.

There's a law that bars former service members who've been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the top Pentagon job. The restriction is meant to preserve civilian control of the military.

The measure signed by Trump soon after his took office grants Mattis a one-time exception.

Congress last allowed an exception to the law in 1950 for George Marshall, a former five-star Army general.

<related>

Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis arrives for church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
ALEX BRANDON/AP

related articles

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news