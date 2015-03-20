Pregnant Navy vet killed in Florida crash 'was loved by many'

His name would’ve been Caden. He was due in March.

But pregnant 26-year-old Ariel Adams, a Navy veteran, died in a Brevard County car crash the day after Christmas.

She left behind two children, Benjamin, 7, and Izzy, 3; a stepson, James Jr., 9; and a husband, James Amman, 28, who was driving the 2003 GMC SUV she was riding in at the time of the crash, said Amman's older sister, Jennifer Cheatham.

Adams and Amman, both from Fort Pierce, had been married about a week before the crash.

“James is devastated, along with the rest of her family,” Cheatham said. “Ariel was loved by many.”

Cheatham said she was with her brother after the crash, which was still being investigated Wednesday by Florida Highway Patrol officials.

Adams died at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne after she was ejected from the vehicle during a three-car crash about 5:45 p.m. Monday just north of the U.S. 192 interchange on Interstate 95, officials said. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The couple were returning from Georgia after dropping Izzy off with the child’s father when the crash occurred, Cheatham said. Adams and Amman had been making the trip safely every three weeks for a while.

“I don't understand why it was her turn to go,” Cheatham said. “I am so brokenhearted. I loved her so much — like a sister.”

Adams grew up in Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie before she enlisted in the Navy when her son was a baby, Cheatham said. During the four years Adams was stationed in Virginia Beach and worked as an aviation machinist mate, she got married and had her daughter. When Adams and her daughter’s father separated, she moved home.

“The saddest part is my brother was her first love and her last,” Cheatham said. “She was the best thing that ever happened to him.”

Adams was with Amman when she was 16 years old, Cheatham said. When Adams returned home, she called Cheatham, whose brother happened to be living with her at the time.

The couple instantly got back together, Cheatham said. Adams worked with Amman in commercial fishing.

“She was a straight-up tomboy,” Cheatham said. “Anything my brother did for money, she was right beside him working, too.”

They were together for about three years before they got married Dec. 17, Cheatham said. It was a small, intimate ceremony outside next to the water in Fort Pierce.

“She wore the most beautiful dress,” Cheatham said. “She was so happy — so beautiful.”

Cheatham said her brother has been out of work since he hurt his shoulder in the crash. He can’t throw a cast net until it heals.

Adams’ family members were still working on funeral arrangements as of Wednesday, Cheatham said.

She described her sister-in-law as a hard worker who always stuck with something until it was finished and a giving person who would help anyone in need.

“She loved her children dearly (and) always tried her best to make them happy,” Cheatham said. “She was a great mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend.”



James Amman's family created an online fundraiser called "For the Ones Left Behind" to help pay for Ariel Adams' funeral costs.

———

©2016 the Treasure Coast Newspapers (Stuart, Fla.)

Visit the Treasure Coast Newspapers (Stuart, Fla.) at www.tcpalm.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.