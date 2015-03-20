Prayer event held in El Paso for missing Fort Bliss soldier Pvt. Richard Halliday
By AARON E. MARTINEZ | El Paso Times | Published: March 28, 2021
EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — A team of El Pasoans on Saturday held a prayer day and released balloons in honor of
The group gathered at
"It's a
El Pasoans at the park were given keychains, stickers and bracelets with information on
Halliday's whereabouts are unknown despite numerous searches by the military, family and friends.
Halliday was last heard from on
"Even if he is just a
"We just decided that every weekend we will be out and about getting the word out," she added.
The Army is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the location of Pvt. Halliday. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone with information may call Fort Bliss CID at 915-568-1700 or leave a tip online at cid.army.mil.
Anyone with information on Pvt. Halliday may also call his family's hotline at 941-677-0060.
(c)2021 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)
Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
<related>