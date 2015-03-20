Prayer event held in El Paso for missing Fort Bliss soldier Pvt. Richard Halliday

A team looking for missing Fort Bliss soldier Richard Halliday held a prayer day and released balloons in his honor at El Paso's Memorial Park on Saturday, March 27, 2021, to raise awareness about his disappearance. Halliday was last heard from on July 23.

EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — A team of El Pasoans on Saturday held a prayer day and released balloons in honor of Fort Bliss soldier Pvt. Richard Halliday who has now been missing for more than eight months.

The group gathered at Memorial Park in Central El Paso and put up banners and U.S. flags to get the attention of residents.

"It's a Fort Bliss soldier and no soldier should be left behind," event organizer Jennifer Sickles said.

El Pasoans at the park were given keychains, stickers and bracelets with information on Richard Halliday and a phone number to call with any information.

Halliday's whereabouts are unknown despite numerous searches by the military, family and friends.

Halliday was last heard from on July 23 .

"Even if he is just a Fort Bliss soldier, he's still a human, he's still a son, a brother, an uncle, a friend and no hero should be missing," Sickles said.

"We just decided that every weekend we will be out and about getting the word out," she added.

The Army is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the location of Pvt. Halliday. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone with information may call Fort Bliss CID at 915-568-1700 or leave a tip online at cid.army.mil.

Anyone with information on Pvt. Halliday may also call his family's hotline at 941-677-0060.

