Post office named in honor of fallen soldier

LAUREL HILL, Fla. — Since their son was killed in Afghanistan in January 2014, John and Karla Lacey have been doing everything they can to keep their Sgt. 1st Class Kelly Lacey’s memory alive. On Friday morning, they took part in a ceremony that will ensure Kelly’s name will be carved in stone for years to come.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller and officials from the U.S. Postal Service were on hand to unveil a plaque that names the Laurel Hill Post Office in honor of the soldier, who died while defending his post from an insurgent attack.

“I’ve always felt like I could never fight hard enough for him,” Karla said. “I just don’t want him to be forgotten. But this honor actually came out of the blue. Congressman Miller contacted us and said he wanted to do something to honor Kelly, and now the day is finally here.”

Friends, neighbors and family members gathered across the street from the post office in the First Baptist Church’s community center for the unveiling of the plaque, which reads: “This building is named in honor of William “Kelly” Lacey. By an act of Congress, Public Law 114-213, July 29, 2016.”

In May, Dan McFaul, Miller’s chief of staff, said Miller had heard from constituents about their desire to honor Lacey in some way.

“The congressman wrote a letter to the other members of the (Florida Congressional) delegation, and they all agreed to be co-sponsors,” McFaul said. “That’s isn’t easy, but when they heard Sgt. Lacey’s story, they all agreed.”

Chad Webb and several other friends of Kelly’s from high school came from near and far to be at the ceremony. Most were filled with emotion as they thought about their friend.

“This means a lot. A whole lot,” Webb said as he gazed at the plaque. “It’s hard to say more than that.”

Karla Lacey choked back tears as she thanked everyone who helped make the honor possible.

“I want to thank the citizens of Laurel Hill who embraced us and made us feel welcome in this beautiful place,” she said. “Kelly truly loved Laurel Hill. This place was his sanctuary. He would have been humbled that you chose to honor him in such a way.

“It gives us as a family comfort to know that Kelly’s sacrifice won’t be forgotten, that his name will still be spoken, and that his daughter will know that her daddy was a true American hero.”

———

©2016 the Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.)

Visit the Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.) at www.nwfdailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.