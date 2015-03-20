Post-9/11 Veterans' unemployment highest since mid-2015

The unemployment rate for veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars has shot up to its highest rate since mid-2015, according to figures released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While the current rate of 6.5 percent is above the national average, unemployment among post-9/11 veterans is trending down overall, according to year-to-year comparisons going back to the beginning of 2011 when the unemployment rate was 15.2 percent.

On a national scale, unemployment dropped from 4.9 percent in October to 4.6 percent in November, while the economy added 178,000 jobs. The overall unemployment rate is the lowest since 2007, before the recession.

While the rate of unemployment for post-9/11 veterans in November does look bad, it's actually trending down. In October this year, the rate of unemployment was 4.4 percent, the second lowest since 2008. But month-to-month spikes are not uncommon and are often followed by similar sized drops.

For example, the rate jumped from 4.7 percent this February to 6.3 percent in March and then dropped to 4.1 percent in April.

According to a Military Times article, the samples are small and often show such volatile shifts in unemployment rates.

