Possible snag for 1st Guantanamo court session of Trump era
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 24, 2017
GUANTANAMO BAY NAVAL BASE, Cuba — The first session of the Guantanamo Bay war crimes tribunal during Donald Trump's administration may have hit a snag.
A pretrial hearing in the Sept. 11 terrorism case is scheduled to start Tuesday. But it could be postponed because the lead attorney for one of five defendants was unable to make it to the U.S. base in Cuba after falling and breaking her arm in Washington over the weekend.
Prosecutors are still hoping some work can be accomplished. But the injured attorney is one with experience in capital cases that each defendant in the Sept. 11 case is required to have. Lawyers for other defendants say the judge may have to cancel the session.
The terrorism case has been hobbled by repeated setbacks and delays since the May 2012 arraignment.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Coast Guard loosens tattoo restrictions
From Washington to Trump: A look at Inauguration Day
Behind the Hill’s swift reforms of military compensation
Marine vet volunteers as medic in Mosul campaign
US intelligence sees gloomy global trends for next five years
North Korea may use east coast launch site for ICBM test, think tank says