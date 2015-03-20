Portland police announce three arrests after New Year’s Eve riot

Portland police shared a photo of property damage to a Starbucks in Portland, Oregon, on New Year's Eve.

(Tribune News Service) — Portland police late Friday announced three arrests after a riot they declared on New Year’s Eve, in which they said downtown businesses were vandalized and burglarized.

The announcement came hours after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler promised a tougher response to people who commit violence and vandalism following two days of downtown clashes and property damage.

Wheeler on Friday said more accountability was needed and “we need to hold people responsible for their criminal conduct.” Video and photos of the New Year’s Eve events also showed extensive damage to downtown store fronts with scores of smashed windows and fresh graffiti.

Police said late Friday that “severe damage” had been caused to two Starbucks locations – one at Pioneer Courthouse Square and another at 1600 SW 6th Ave. The police bureau shared photos from the latter coffee shop location that showed numerous storefront windows broken and black graffiti inside. At the Pioneer Courthouse location, police shared photos that showed two pitchers and a handful of plastic lids strewn on the floor and a window that had also been shattered.

Other businesses also had windows shattered, including the Portland Wine Company, Ben Bridge Jewelers, Pandora and Chase Bank, photos provided by police showed.

Police announced that they had arrested: Daniel Wuanti, 20, of Portland, who was charged with interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct; Joshua Steele, 23, of an unknown residence, who was charged with burglary and a 15-year-old male juvenile from Vernonia, charged with burglary, riot, interfering with a police officer and had a warrant for sexual assault.

___

(c)2021 The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.)

Visit The Oregonian at www.oregonian.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

