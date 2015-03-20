Pompeo's CIA director confirmation hearing is postponed for one day

WASHINGTON - Senators have postponed the confirmation hearing for Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., to serve as CIA director by a day, according to Senate aides.

Pompeo will now meet with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, moving him back from Wednesday, a day that was initially set to be packed with five simultaneous confirmation hearings.

Reasons for the delay weren't known for certain early Tuesday, but Democratic aides said that pressure by Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., to stretch out the dates a bit more appeared to be working.

Aides to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

A federal ethics office reviewing the billions of dollars of wealth of DeVos and other Cabinet nominees for president-elect Donald Trump under tight deadlines has put strain on investigators.

Given that pressure, the Senate health and education panel on late Monday announced it has postponed a confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos to serve as education secretary until next Tuesday.

That leaves just three hearings now on Wednesday -- for Rex Tillerson to serve as secretary of state, Elaine Chao to serve as transportation secretary and the second day of hearings to consider Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., as attorney general.

