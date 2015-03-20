Poll: Americans support Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

(Tribune News Service) — A new poll shows that nearly all Americans knew about the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with many believing it was the responsible decision. Despite the setback, it hasn’t affected the idea that most people plan to receive a vaccine.

The latest Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll found that 91% of Americans were aware of the pause to the one-dose vaccine and 88% of people who were aware felt it was a responsible decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The numbers show the high interest the public has in the vaccine rollout with nearly all Americans being aware of the pause and only a few days after the event. The poll also showed the recent rollout hasn’t been politicized with 87% of Republicans and 91% of Democrats agreeing the pause was the responsible move.

The Johnson & Johnson setback has not affected how Americans overall feel about the vaccination rollout. About 20% of respondents say that are not at all likely to get the vaccine, in the latest poll. That number hasn’t changed since January, the poll said.

Republicans, at 31%, and those with a high school education or less (28%) remain most resistant to the vaccine.

Parents also appeared hesitant when vaccinating their children. According to the poll, only 52% of parents said they are likely to have their child get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to their age group.

The vaccine, though, is becoming a staple of a new normal.

The poll showed nearly nine in 10 people know at least one person who has received the vaccine. According to the CDC, 50.7% of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The figure was similar to the poll that showed 56% of respondents said they received at least one dose.

As the vaccine rollout continues, the poll showed Americans are inching closer to pre-pandemic activities.

About 55% of respondents said they believe returning to their pre-coronavirus life is a moderate or large risk to their health right now. The percentage was the the lowest since tracking began in April 2020.

The highest risk events included traveling by airplane or mass transit as well as attending sporting events. About 71% said mass transit remained a risk, but the number is down from 80% in February.

About 70% of respondents said attending a sporting event was a risk, down 79% from September.

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC.

Visit www.masslive.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.