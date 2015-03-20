Police: Woman fatally shot Fort Benning soldier breaking into her apartment

(This story has been updated)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (Tribune News Service) — The Fort Benning soldier killed in a Sunday morning shooting on Armour Avenue had broken into an apartment and was shot by the resident living there, according to a police report on the incident.

Christopher Warden, 31, a Fort Benning soldier apparently thought the apartment was where his wife had gone to pick up her daughter. An unidentified friend of Warden’s and a neighbor in the apartments tried to tell Warden he was at the wrong address. But Warden beat and kicked the door, then broke out a window and climbed through.

Once he was inside the apartment, the resident there heard him, armed herself and yelled at Warden to leave. He refused and walked into her bedroom where she fired a handgun once into his chest.

The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. and Warden was pronounced deat at about 8:30 at Midtown Medical Center.

Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements, no charges will be filed against the woman, police said.

