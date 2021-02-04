Police: Three dead, one injured in shooting near Fort Carson

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Fort Carson that left three adults dead and sent one to the hospital.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three people have died and another was injured in a shooting at a housing complex in southeastern Colorado, authorities said.

The El Paso County sheriff's office has said the shooting occurred Wednesday around 5 p.m. near Stratmoor Hills Elementary School, southeast of Colorado Springs, The Gazette reported.

Sgt. Deb Mynatt said "numerous parties" reported "numerous repetitions" of gunshots. She did not say if arrests were made in connection to the shooting.

The injured adult was taken to a hospital, Mynatt said. The extent of the person's injuries and current condition is unknown. None of the people involved were identified.

Police remained on scene and blocked off a road leading to the complex. An investigation is underway.

The housing complex is within 4 miles of U.S. Army base Fort Carson. The Gazette reached out to Army personnel who referred all questions about the shooting to the sheriff's office.

