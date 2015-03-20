Police: Stolen military vehicle tangled in officer-involved shooting in North Carolina

Police say an officer-involved shooting in the city of Lincolnton, northwest of Charlotte, that occurred during an attempted traffic stop, involves a stolen military vehicle.

According to Lincolnton Police Chief Rodney Jordan, officers saw a vehicle driving erratically with no lights on shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect vehicle, a military-style Humvee, refused to stop after the officer initiated his blue lights and siren and a chase ensued.

The suspect's vehicle made an abrupt turn, striking a second police cruiser that was responding to assist with the chase, according to Jordan. He said the suspect then put the vehicle in reverse and backed toward and into the pursuing officer’s cruiser.

At some point, the pursuing officer fired his service weapon at the suspect vehicle and the suspect drove away from the scene, Jordan said. Police have not said how many shots were fired or if any shots were fired by the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Jordan said that a short time later, a person flagged down a sheriff's deputy and told the deputy he had picked up a person who had been shot. The person was airlifted to a nearby hospital, but it's not clear if the individual shot was the person in the suspect vehicle or not. The status of the person who was shot is unclear at this time.

Police located the suspect vehicle about a mile from the shooting scene. Officials said the vehicle was stolen from the National Guard Armory in Lincolnton and the theft at the armory building is now also under investigation.

Officials with the National Guard Armory were not available for comment.

Jordan said the second officer who was struck by the suspect vehicle was transported to Carolinas Health System Lincoln hospital, where he was treated and released. The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation, which is standard procedure anytime an officer is involved in a shooting situation.

According to The Gazette news partner WSOC-TV, a bystander was also caught up in the scene.

No names have been released and the investigation is ongoing, officials sai.

