Police seize guns from National Guardsman who threatened to kill vice president

Law enforcement officers said they have seized multiple weapons from the apartment of a National Guardsman who allegedly threatened to kill Vice President Mike Pence.

Police found three guns inside the Berlin, Somerset County, apartment of William Robert Dunbar, 22, Richland Township police Detective Thomas Keirn said on Tuesday.

Police recovered a rifle, shotgun and handgun, he said.

According to a criminal complaint, police allege Dunbar made the threat when he was on duty at the Army National Guard Training Center along Aviation Drive in Richland Township.

The vice president was in Shanksville on Monday for the 16th anniversary observance of the Flight 93 crash.

"If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the vice president," Dunbar said, according to the complaint.

Witnesses said they contacted their commanding officers after hearing Dunbar make the threat two times, the complaint said

"We took it as a serious threat to the vice president," Keirn said. "We weren't going to wait around and see if anything happened."

Dunbar was charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threats. He is being held at the Cambria County Prison on $250,000 percentage bond.

