Police: Sailor's ex-wife, 2 children located, safe after being reported missing

A posting on the Locate The Missing Facebook page shows a Virginia Beach, Va., woman and her two children.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police say a Virginia Beach woman and her two children have been found safe after they were reported missing.

Virginia Beach police officer Tonya Pierce said Wednesday the trio was located "safe and sound" in another state. She declined to say which one except that it borders Virginia.

Police had listed the status of 29-year-old Monica Lamping as endangered under "suspicious circumstances" after she disappeared with her 7-year-old son Kai and her 9-month-old daughter Oria.

They were last seen Saturday evening. And just after 3 a.m. Sunday, a fire broke out at Lamping's house and no one was home. They were reported missing later that day.

Pierce says police will debrief the family to learn what happened, adding that "it's not against the law to be missing."