Police order evacuation of buildings on Capitol Hill

Demonstrators rally outside the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Capitol Police have ordered the evacuation of buildings on the Hill.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol Police are evacuating some congressional office buildings due to "police activity" as thousands gather outside the Capitol to protest the electoral vote.

Police told congressional staff members they should evacuate the Cannon House Office Building and the building that houses the Library of Congress. It wasn't immediately clear what specifically sparked the evacuation.

A police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Thousands of people have descended on the U.S. Capitol as Congress is expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win. Videos posted online showed protesters fighting with U.S. Capitol Police officers as police fired pepper spray to keep them back.