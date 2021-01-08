Police officer who died after rioters stormed the Capitol was an Air Force veteran

Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died after responding to the riots at the Capitol, was an Air Force veteran who served on two overseas tours before joining the police force.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday after being injured on-duty while “physically engaging with protesters,” the Capitol Police said in a statement. Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building Wednesday as lawmakers were tallying votes to confirm Democrat Joe Biden had won November's election.

A rioter hit Sicknick on the head with a fire extinguisher, said Alexandra Limon, a correspondent for Nexstar Media Group, in a Twitter post citing an unnamed source.

Sicknick, who joined the force in 2008 and served with its First Responder Unit, returned to his division office and collapsed, the police said. He was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

The National Guard confirmed that Sicknick had served as a traditional drilling member of the Air National Guard in his home state of New Jersey. The 42-year-old joined in 1997 and was honorably discharged in 2003 at the rank of staff sergeant.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our former New Jersey National Guard Citizen-Airman,” said Army Lt. Col. Barbara G. Brown, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey Guard.

He served as a fire team member and leader at the 108th Security Force Squadron, 108th Wing, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, southeast of Trenton, Brown said.

During his time in the Air Guard, he deployed to Saudi Arabia in 1999 as part of Operation Southern Watch — the U.S.-led mission to patrol no-fly zones in Iraq after the 1991 Gulf War — and Kyrgyzstan in 2003 in support of the war in Afghanistan, she said.

“Staff Sgt. Sicknick’s commitment to service and [to] protect his community, state, and nation will never be forgotten,” Brown said in an emailed statement. “Our condolences and thoughts are with his family, friends and those who worked with him during his law enforcement career.”

His death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP and federal law enforcement, the Capitol Police said.

Democratic leaders of the House Appropriations Committee said in a statement that the “tragic loss should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps, and other essential workers.”

Four other people died during the unrest. One, Ashli Babbitt, a staunch Trump supporter from San Diego, had also served in the Air Force. She was shot by a Capitol Police officer, Washington police chief Robert Contee told reporters.

Babbitt was attempting to climb through a smashed window pane in one of the barricaded doors to the Speaker’s Lobby, the Washington Post reported, citing law enforcement officials.

Three other people died from medical emergencies during the unrest.

