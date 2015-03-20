Police: Navy chief petty officer, career counselor killed in California shooting

Chief Petty Officer Ramone Joseph, shown here in a 2017 photo from social media, was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the ground outside his home in Chula Vista, Calif. around 12:25 a.m Saturday, Feb. 6. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

SAN DIEGO (Tribune News Service) — A 36-year-old man who was shot and killed early Saturday outside his Chula Vista home has been identified as a chief petty officer in the Navy.

Ramone Joseph was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the ground outside his home on Marquette Road around 12:25 a.m Saturday. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Police initially were called about a suspicious vehicle on Marquette and shortly after that received a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Joseph on the ground.

Investigators say Joseph was shot by someone in a car, which drove off. Shortly afterward, officers spotted a car they believe was the suspect's vehicle and began to pursue it. The vehicle went into National City and was able to evade officers in heavy fog. The chase lasted about five minutes.

Capt. Eric Thunberg said detectives are actively investigating the case. He said a motive for the shooting isn't known.

"We are trying to figure that out," Thunberg said. "Unfortunately we are short of witnesses at this point to articulate why it happened... I don't have a motive."

Joseph enlisted in the Navy in 2004 and was recognized with several medals and awards, including the Navy/Marine Corps commendation medal and six Navy/Marine Corps achievement medals, according to a biography released by the Navy.

His last assignment was working as a career counselor on the guided-missile destroyer Stethem.

