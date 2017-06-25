Police investigate 2 possible hate crimes against mosques
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 25, 2017
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities in California are investigating two possible hate crimes against Islamic centers in Sacramento and Davis.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating an incident at Masjid Annur Islamic Center in Sacramento. Officials say a deputy was waved down by a citizen Saturday afternoon and was led to a burned Quran filled with bacon, hanging by a handcuff from a fence.
The Sacramento Bee reports that in a separate incident someone driving by in a car threw pages torn out of a Quran into the Islamic Center of Davis Friday night, during evening prayer.
In January, a woman broke windows at the mosque and left bacon strips on the entrance handles.
The woman, 30-year-old Lauren Kirk-Coehlo, recently received five years' probation after pleading guilty to a felony hate crime.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy identifies Shiloh sailor presumed to have fallen overboard
North Korean man swims south to defect, South Korean military says
Death toll from Kabul blast tops 150
Fort Shafter soldier killed by boat while surfing
Remains of 7 sailors killed in US ship collision sent home
U-2s, other aircraft redeploy while Osan’s Korean War-era runway is rebuilt