Police: Dating-site con man looking to steal women's money, not their hearts

DALLAS (Tribune News Service) — A con man accused of scamming women he meets on dating sites around the country now has a warrant out for his arrest in North Texas.

His name is Derek Alldred, though he also goes by Rich Tailor or Richard Peterson, The Colony police Officer Kyle Koiner said in a Facebook post.

Alldred has targeted women in Minnesota, California and Arizona and also has a warrant out in The Colony for his arrest in a credit or debit card abuse case, police said.

He's been on the run since December, WFAA-TV (Channel 8) reported.

Alldred has been known to have many different looks and has posed as a doctor, lawyer and member of the military.

"He has many pictures, many different faces," Koiner said. "He likes to get on dating sites, meet women and then scam them out of their money."

One Minnesota woman identified as Linda told KARE-TV that she met Alldred on OurTime.com. She said Alldred, who used a different name with her, told her he was finishing a Ph.D. in political science and was a reservist in the Navy.

He had the gear, too. Alldred left a Navy SEAL uniform, a Purple Heart and a Silver Star at Linda's house.

At the same time, Alldred was swindling another woman identified as Missi, KARE reported. One day she got suspicious and looked through his wallet and found two of Linda's credit cards, the station said.

She quickly reached out to Linda, who estimates Alldred scammed her out of nearly $200,000 — her life savings.

"I feel like I allowed him to come in and take my son's college money away, take my future away," she told KARE.

Alldred's list of scams is long. One Sacramento woman married him and ended up losing her house to foreclosure. She claims he spent the money he said was going toward bills on other things.

Alldred has at least 10 convictions for felonies and misdemeanors and has spent time in jail in California, Minnesota and Arizona. Until recently, he had not been charged in the scams women accused him of, KARE reported.

Police have encouraged anyone with information about Alldred's whereabouts to contact the department.

"Don't be embarrassed," Koiner told WFAA. "Things happen, and things can be fixed."

Online dating scams are nothing new.

The date was set for Stephanie Hoskins to marry Brett Goodman, a man she thought was an oilman and the son of well-to-do Australian ranchers. She now believes he was trying to get U.S. residency.

The Collin County resident met Goodman, whose real name is Brett Joseph, on the dating site Plenty of Fish. After learning that Joseph had taken advantage of her and several other women, she broke it off.

In 2015, a U.S. District judge sentenced Oluwaseun Oyesanya, a Canadian man, to two years in prison for carrying out a "romance" scam on the dating website tagged.com.

He used the name "Trisha Jones" and once a relationship started, he would trick the men into thinking he was in trouble in a foreign country and needed money to be wired there, according to court records.

A Dallas man who thought he was in a relationship with Jones began helping her collect the money. He told a federal agent he thought Jones was sending him money from her clients so he could send it to her in Nigeria.

