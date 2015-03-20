Police ask for public's help after Fort Carson soldier is fatally shot in Colorado Springs

Capt. Daniel Chamberlain Lehman's body was found early Saturday east of downtown Colorado Springs. He was an Army intelligence officer who graduated in 2012 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — A man whose body was found early Saturday east of downtown Colorado Springs has been identified as an Army intelligence officer who graduated in 2012 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

Capt. Daniel Chamberlain Lehman, 28, was in the 4th Infantry Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Carson. He served in Afghanistan for four months in 2013.

“3rd Brigade Combat Team mourns the loss of Capt. Daniel Lehman and extends our sincerest condolences to his Family and friends,” the unit’s commander, Col. Michael J. Simmering, said in a statement issued by the post. “He will be sincerely missed by each and every member of our team. Dan will always be remembered as an incredible leader and a fierce friend.”

Lehman was shot about 2 a.m. near South Nevada Avenue and East Costilla Street, police said. His body was found about two blocks away, near Costilla and South Wahsatch Avenue.

Police had not previously said how or where he was killed, only that they had found a bloody trail leading to Lehman’s body.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

The killing was the first of what could be three homicides in the past week in Colorado Springs. No arrests have been announced.

