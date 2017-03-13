Poland confirms Minnesota man as Nazi commander
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 13, 2017
WARSAW, Poland -- A prosecutor in Poland says that evidence shows without doubt that a Minnesota man was a Nazi unit commander suspected of contributing to the death of 44 Poles.
Robert Janicki said that various evidence gathered in years of investigation into U.S. citizen Michael K. confirmed "100 percent" that he was a World War II commander of a unit in the SS-led Ukrainian Self Defense Legion, which is accused of burning villages and killing civilians in Poland.
The Associated Press has identified the man as 98-year-old Michael Karkoc.
Karkoc's family denies that he was involved in any war crimes.
Prosecutors of the state National Remembrance Institute have asked a local court in Poland to issue an arrest warrant for Karkoc.
If granted, Poland would seek his extradition, Janicki said.
