Podcast explores origins of paratroopers' maroon berets

This week’s All American Legacy Podcast will delve into one of the most visible symbols of the modern paratrooper: the maroon beret.

The weekly podcast by the 82nd Airborne Division will launch its 25th episode on Tuesday, titled “The French Hat | The History of the Maroon Beret.”

“Within the culture of the 82nd Airborne Division, few symbols are more recognizable than the maroon beret, the odd-looking hat of the 19th century French peasant that has come to represent the American paratrooper,” officials said. “In this episode of the All American Legacy Podcast, we uncover the history of our distinctive headgear. We found that our use of the maroon beret has a surprisingly complicated history and once served as the source of an Army-wide controversy.”

At one time, the beret was an unofficial piece of headgear, not approved by the larger Army. Fort Bragg soldiers would be considered out of uniform if they wore the beret away from their home base.

Today, the beret is an approved part of the Army uniform, with colors denoting various units and skill sets. The maroon beret is reserved for paratroopers.

In the episode, 82nd Airborne Division officials speak with a New York Times fashion writer, a historian and a beret maker who has been outfitting Fort Bragg soldiers for decades.

“Through these discussions we gained perspective on the maroon beret and what it means both inside and outside the division and identified why it is so important to our culture and legacy,” officials said.

The podcast, produced by the 82nd Airborne Division, is available free of charge through iTunes, Google Play, YouTube and various other services.

A new episode is slated to be released each week this year as part of the centennial celebration of the division.

To find the podcast, go to iTunes at tiny.cc/AALPiTunes, Google Play at tiny.cc/AALPGooglePlay or Stitcher at tiny.cc/AALPStitcher.

———

©2017 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

