Pilot killed in F-16 fighter crash in Arizona, sheriff says

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 162nd Fighter Wing, Arizona Air National Guard, prepares to refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker on July 21, 2017.

SAFFORD, Ariz. — Authorities say the pilot of an Arizona Air National Guard F-16 jet that crashed Tuesday afternoon was killed.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred said the crash site is about 20 miles northwest of Safford. The F-16 was attached to the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing at Tucson International Airport.

The crash was the second involving an F-16 Fighting Falcon flying from the 162nd Wing and the third F-16 crash in Arizona, since mid-2015.

The U.S. Air force has activated a team to investigate Tuesday's crash.