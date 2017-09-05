Pilot killed in F-16 fighter crash in Arizona, sheriff says
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 5, 2017
SAFFORD, Ariz. — Authorities say the pilot of an Arizona Air National Guard F-16 jet that crashed Tuesday afternoon was killed.
The Arizona Daily Star reports Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred said the crash site is about 20 miles northwest of Safford. The F-16 was attached to the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing at Tucson International Airport.
The crash was the second involving an F-16 Fighting Falcon flying from the 162nd Wing and the third F-16 crash in Arizona, since mid-2015.
The U.S. Air force has activated a team to investigate Tuesday's crash.
PHOTOS of the F-16 crash site from a @KVOA viewerhttps://t.co/Fjrc5KZV1K pic.twitter.com/KRbfH9WepD— Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) September 6, 2017
