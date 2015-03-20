Pilot kicked out of Navy for indecent recording

BREMERTON, Wash. — A pilot has been kicked out of the Navy for recording female officers aboard the USS John C. Stennis two years ago.

The incident occurred Jan. 29, 2015. The court-martial closed in June 2016 and documents sought through a public information request were obtained Wednesday. All names were redacted.

The 33-year-old lieutenant was a member of Strike Fighter Squadron 192 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. The unit was aboard the Bremerton-based Stennis, conducting pilot qualifications off Southern California.

The pilot was seen holding a cellphone against a ventilation grate outside a female officers' showers.

The lieutenant was interrogated and confessed to the incident and at least 15 others in which he recorded female officers in their Stennis bathroom, according to Navy documents. His phone and tablet were taken. Deleted videos were recovered and revealed three more women videotaped while showering or dressing in their staterooms.

The pilot pleaded guilty June 7, 2016, to attempted indecent recording, indecent recording and conduct unbecoming of an officer. He was sentenced to 36 months confinement, 12 of which were suspended, was dismissed from the Navy and required to register as a sex offender.

