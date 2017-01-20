Photos capture care and candor between America’s longest-married presidential couple

President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush wave to U.S. Marines during a Thanksgiving visit at the desert encampment in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22, 1990. Both Bushes have been hospitalized this week in Houston, where the former president is being treated for pneumonia and his wife for bronchitis.

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, have been married for 72 years — longer than any U.S. presidential couple.

This week, they are being treated in the same Houston hospital, and receiving well-wishes from President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton as well as their son, former President George W. Bush.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Thursday that the 92-year-old former president remains in stable condition in Houston Methodist Hospital's intensive care unit with pneumonia. The 91-year-old former first lady is feeling much better after undergoing treatment for bronchitis.

They were married Jan. 6, 1945. At the time of their wedding, he was a young naval aviator. She had been a student at Smith College.

After World War II, they moved to the Texas oil patch to seek their fortune and raise a family. It was there that George Bush began his political career, representing Houston for two terms in Congress in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

George Herbert Walker Bush, born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Mass., also served as CIA director and Ronald Reagan's vice president.

