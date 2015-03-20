Petraeus says Trump order is blocking Iraqi general from US
By RICHARD LARDNER | Associated Press | Published: February 1, 2017
WASHINGTON — Former CIA Director David Petraeus says President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees is blocking a senior Iraqi military official from traveling to the U.S. to meet with his American counterparts.
Petraeus is testifying Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee.
He's telling lawmakers that Gen. Talib al-Kenani, commander of Iraq's counterterrorism forces, can't meet in person with officers from U.S. Central Command. The command in Tampa, Florida, oversees U.S. military operations against the Islamic State extremist group in Iraq and Syria.
Petraeus also says al-Kenani's family lives in the United States because of threats they face in Iraq.
But Petraeus didn't dispute the need for Trump's order. He says the long-term effects of the policy will be determined by whatever changes are made to the immigration system.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Chelsea Manning says she wants to move back to Maryland after prison
Marine major in Texas gets 7 years for child porn
Trump picks former Army officer for Navy secretary
Officials envision a Navy win in Trump’s military buildup plan
White House opens door to cooperation with Russia in Syria
Bush twins write touching letter to Obama sisters about being first daughters