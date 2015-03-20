Petition seeks Medal of Honor for World War II hero

An Army colonel told James "Maggie" Megellas to buy himself a new suit because a petition to award him the Medal of Honor was a "slam dunk."

That was 17 years ago. Megellas is still waiting.

The Fond du Lac native who single-handedly took out a German tank in Belgium with two grenades will celebrate his 100th birthday in March.

"If it happens, it would be a great thing. If it doesn't happen, it wouldn't surprise me," Megellas said in a phone interview on Monday, the day U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Glenbeulah) introduced a bill requesting Megellas receive the nation's highest military medal for valor.

"It's not a great thing for the recipient," said Megellas, who lives in Texas now. "It's a great thing for the buddies who served with him. It's a great thing for the Army, it's a great thing for the 82nd Airborne and it's a great thing for the city of Fond du Lac."

Though it's rare, Medals of Honor have been awarded years, decades and even more than a century after the act of heroism. Waukesha native Alonzo Cushing died at the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863 and received the Medal of Honor in 2012.

Petitions have been filed on Megellas' behalf during the terms of the last three presidents. The lengthy process involves Congress asking the president to request the Department of Defense to award the medal. But the previous petitions bogged down in committees.

What's not in dispute is Megellas' heroism. He's the highest decorated officer of the 82nd Airborne during World War II, earning two Silver Stars, two Bronze Stars, the Distinguished Service Cross and two Purple Hearts. He was a senior at Ripon College when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and because he was already in the ROTC program, he was commissioned a second lieutenant the following May.

On the bitterly cold evening of Jan. 28, 1945, just a few days after the official end of the brutal Battle of the Bulge, Megellas was leading his platoon into the Belgian town of Herresbach. Paratroopers didn't travel in armored vehicles, they carried everything they needed on their backs. Megellas had just put his troops through a 10-mile march in snow drifts as deep as 2 feet after American military officers learned two German columns were heading out of the town.

On a road on the town's outskirts, Megellas saw a Mark V Panther tank taking aim at his men. Carrying only a Thompson submachine gun and the grenades, Megellas quickly ran up to the formidable tank - which, though deadly at long range was vulnerable at close quarters - and threw one grenade to disable the machine. Then he jumped on top of the tank and dropped another grenade inside.

Just like that, with just two grenades, Megellas neutralized the threat to his men as they hurried into Herresbach and battled German troops. In a letter to his sister, Megellas wrote: "We were in a battle like you wouldn't believe and I killed 28 Germans tonight." None of Megellas' men were lost in the battle.

Before he got to Belgium, he had already spent a couple years fighting in Europe. He had been wounded near Naples, Italy, and participated in the amphibious assault on Anzio and Operation Market Garden, the airborne invasion of Holland immortalized in the book and movie "A Bridge Too Far." In a scene in the movie where Robert Redford leads soldiers across the Waal River in flimsy canvas-sided boats, Megellas is portrayed by an actor sporting a handlebar mustache.

When his commander submitted paperwork for a Medal of Honor, he forgot to mention that Megellas took out a German tank by himself. Instead, he was awarded the Silver Star. Decades later his commander learned of the oversight and with the help of soldiers who served with Megellas began trying to right what he thought was a wrong.

It wasn't Megellas who pushed for the Medal of Honor but his men, and now others who have heard of his heroism. A web site - medalformaggie.com - was set up in 2013, the last time Wisconsin's congressional delegation tried to get him the Medal of Honor.

He's traveled to Iraq and Afghanistan to visit 82nd Airborne soldiers. He wrote a book, "All the Way to Berlin," and was featured in a 2013 PBS documentary, "Maggie's War." And last June the post office in his hometown was named after him.

