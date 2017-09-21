Petition criticizes Harvard for decision on Chelsea Manning
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 21, 2017
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An online petition is criticizing Harvard University for its decision to revoke Chelsea Manning's status as a visiting fellow.
The Boston Globe reports the five Harvard graduates who organized the petition plan to present the results to the university Friday.
The 29-year-old Manning is a transgender woman who was known as Bradley Manning when convicted in 2013 of leaking a trove of classified documents.
She was released from a military prison in May after serving seven years.
Harvard reversed Manning's visiting fellow status last week after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned appearance over it.
University officials said that naming Manning as a visiting fellow was a mistake but that she is still welcome to spend a day at the school and speak to students.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Thousands of troops are probably headed to Afghanistan, here's what they will do
Utah guardsman killed battling ISIS in eastern Afghanistan
US, Russia speak daily to ensure proxy forces in Syria don’t attack each other
US says war games in S. Korea to include fewer troops than last year
US soldiers in Europe, Africa compete in Best Warrior Challenge
N. Korean missile test raises questions about why allies didn't try to shoot it down