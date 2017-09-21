Petition criticizes Harvard for decision on Chelsea Manning

Chelsea Manning looks up before going on stage Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 for an appearance at a forum, in Nantucket, Mass.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An online petition is criticizing Harvard University for its decision to revoke Chelsea Manning's status as a visiting fellow.

The Boston Globe reports the five Harvard graduates who organized the petition plan to present the results to the university Friday.

The 29-year-old Manning is a transgender woman who was known as Bradley Manning when convicted in 2013 of leaking a trove of classified documents.

She was released from a military prison in May after serving seven years.

Harvard reversed Manning's visiting fellow status last week after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned appearance over it.

University officials said that naming Manning as a visiting fellow was a mistake but that she is still welcome to spend a day at the school and speak to students.