People can start getting their inauguration ceremony tickets on Monday

President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage with Vice President-elect Mike Pence during a rally in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

Tickets for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump will be distributed to the public starting Monday, the congressional committee that plans the swearing-in ceremony announced at a news conference Thursday.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies will release nearly 250,000 tickets to members of Congress, who will then distribute them to their constituents.

"Attending the Inaugural Ceremony will be a truly unique and exciting experience for hundreds of thousands of Americans," said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., chairman of the committee. "I'm glad the attendees will soon be receiving their tickets, and I appreciate the work that's been done to keep the tickets secure and ensure ticket holders can easily and safely find their viewing locations and enjoy the historic day."

The Government Publishing Office printed the tickets, which, according to a news release from the congressional committee, contain multiple security features to protect against counterfeiting.

Every person, including children, is required to have a ticket to attend the ceremony.

Ticketed guests will enter Capitol Grounds through the entry point designated for their particular section. Guests will also have to go through security screening gates, which will open at 6 a.m. Blunt will deliver the opening remarks for the ceremony for 11:30 a.m.

People who do not have tickets but wish to attend can view the ceremonies on the Mall west of Fourth Street.