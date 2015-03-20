Pentagon's top leaders to face Congress on defense spending

Defense Secretary James Mattis and Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attend a May 19, 2017, briefing at the Pentagon where they gave an update on the fight against the Islamic State.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's proposed budget for the military tops the agenda as the Pentagon's top leaders testify before a congressional panel, but the session is likely to veer into questions about Russia, Qatar's alleged support for terrorism, the Syrian civil war and other thorny subjects.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will appear Monday evening before the House Armed Services Committee. The unusual start time accommodates lawmakers returning from their weekend break and comes after late votes on Monday.

Trump has proposed a defense budget for 2018 of $639 billion, which includes $65 billion for ongoing military operations. Yet Republican lawmakers are pressing for upward of $30 billion more to be added to the budget. They argue the extra money is needed to rebuild the military.

Mattis has been one of Russia's most vocal critics. He's called Russia the nation's No. 1 security threat and accused its leader, President Vladimir Putin, of trying to "break" NATO.

Congress is considering slapping Russia with more sanctions in retaliation for Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Although the committee doesn't have a direct role in the House and Senate intelligence committee probes into Russia's election interference, Mattis may be asked about the Pentagon's programs to help European allies counter Russia's aggression.

Qatar has been engulfed in a political crisis that stems from accusations by its Arab neighbors that it supports terrorism. Qatar has denied the allegations, but its ties with Iran and embrace of various Islamist groups have brought intense scrutiny and made it a regional outlier. Last week, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar amid a slew of punitive measures.

Trump has sided with Qatar's antagonists, calling on the Gulf state to stop "the funding of terrorism." But Qatar has long been a U.S. ally. The country hosts roughly 10,000 American troops as well as the forward headquarters of U.S. Central Command.

A U.S.-backed Syrian opposition force has launched a wide offensive to seize control of the Islamic State group's de-facto capital of Raqqa in northern Syria. The U.S. has provided essential military and diplomatic support to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Ahead of the battle for Raqqa, the Trump administration said it would begin supplying the Kurdish elements of the SDF with heavy weaponry.

The administration still is reviewing whether to send more American troops to Afghanistan after the top U.S. commander there told lawmakers he could use several thousand more to end the stalemate there.

The war in Afghanistan began in October 2001. The U.S. has about 9,800 troops in Afghanistan conducting counterterrorism operations against insurgents and training the Afghan army. Although they ended their combat mission against the Taliban in 2014 but are increasingly involved in backing up Afghan forces on the battlefield.