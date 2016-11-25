Pentagon identifies northern Va. sailor killed in Syria
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 25, 2016
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says a U.S. sailor who died in Syria on Thanksgiving was from northern Virginia and worked on a bomb-disposal unit.
The Defense Department identified the sailor on Friday as Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Dayton. He was 42 years old and lived in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Dayton was killed by an improvised bomb Thursday in northern Syria. He was part of a multinational force fighting the Islamic State group in the region.
Dayton was assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Two, based in Virginia Beach.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon waives penalties for hackers to test its cybersecurity
Civilians join the fight against Islamic State in Mosul, Iraqi officials say
Veterans continue to get jobs in the federal government
Trump will not pursue Clinton investigations, campaign manager says
Trump team discussing Sen. Kelly Ayotte for defense secretary
Hmong colonel who saved 7 US pilots to be laid to rest in Minnesota