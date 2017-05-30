Pentagon: ICBM intercept test a success

Spectators watch an interceptor missile launch from an underground silo at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and fly toward an intercontinental-range missile fired from a test range on Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific.

WASHINGTON — A ground-fired interceptor launched from an Air Force base in California struck and destroyed an intercontinental ballistic missile-like target in space Tuesday, in the first test of the United States' ability to intercept the long-range ballistic missiles that North Korea aims to develop.

The long-planned test conducted Tuesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base was successful based on initial evaluations, according to a U.S. Missile Defense Agency statement. Program officials will continue studying the results to fine-tune the complex anti-ballistic missile system known as the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, the statement said.

"The intercept of a complex, threat-representative ICBM target is an incredible accomplishment for the GMD system and a critical milestone for this program," said Navy Vice Adm. Jim Syring, director of the Missile Defense Agency. "This system is vitally important to the defense of our homeland, and this test demonstrates that we have a capable, credible deterrent against a very real threat.”

That threat primarily comes from North Korea, which has grown increasingly provocative in recent months. It has conducted at least eight missile launch attempts since January, including firing ballistic missiles the past three weekends. North Korea has vowed to develop an ICBM capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and striking the U.S. mainland. But Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said the system also protects against potential threats from Iran.

While it is not the first time the United States has tested the GMD system’s ability to intercept a ballistic missile, it is the first time it has tested its ability to track and destroy an ICBM, the longest-range ballistic missiles capable of traveling more than 3,400 miles.

The system was last tested in June 2014 when it successfully destroyed a target resembling an intermediate-range ballistic missile. That was the first successful intercept test in the previous four tries. The system has now been successful in 10 of 18 tests.

In the test Tuesday, an ICBM-like target was launched from the Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, according to the MDA statement. Sensors in the Pacific Ocean and at Vandenburg tracked the target, and a ground-based interceptor missile was launched.

A 5-foot-long “kill vehicle” was then released from the interceptor, which struck and destroyed the ICBM-like target in “a direct collision,” according to the agency. The kill vehicle does not contain any explosives and is designed to destroy ballistic missiles outside Earth’s atmosphere using only the force of its impact.

dickstein.corey@stripes.com

Twitter: @CDicksteinDC

<related>