Pence says health overhaul won't leave poor out

Vice President Mike Pence said "no one is going to fall through the cracks" as a result of Republican plans to replace the nation's health care law. Pence was referring to people on Medicaid, the federal-state program for low income Americans that is managed by the states.

As part of the Affordable Care Act, 31 states and the District of Columbia accepted an optional Medicaid expansion, which increased federal funding for health care. Many governors from those states are now concerned about the loss of funds if "Obamacare" is repealed.

Asked about the consequences of repealing the health law, Pence told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that "we don't want anyone to fall through the cracks," especially not "the most disadvantaged citizens among us."

Pence was making a round of morning television appearances following President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night.

