Pence, Mattis aim to reassure Europeans on Trump administration plans

MUNICH — Vice President Mike Pence is expected to address global leaders gathered for a major security conference in this Bavarian city, where for three days heads of state, military brass and diplomats will gauge the future direction of U.S. foreign policy in the era of President Donald Trump.

The annual Munich Security Conference, which kicks off Friday, serves as the first opportunity for many European leaders to meet with officials from the new U.S. administration.

The conference’s theme captures the unease across much of Europe, which has been jolted by the rise of Trump, and follows the release of the Munich security report “Post-Truth, Post-West, Post-Order?”

“Trump has made it obvious that established partnerships, alliances, rules, and protocols mean little to him," wrote Munich Security Conference chairman, Wolfgang Ischinger, in an editorial ahead of the talks. “In his tweets, he rants about the media, attacks independent judges, targets individuals and companies, and belittles international organizations.”

More than 30 government leaders and scores of diplomats will be on hand, engaging in closed-door talks and public debates. Trump is expected to dominate the discussion.

Allies have been roiled by the U.S. president’s recent declaration that NATO is “obsolete,” sparking worries that America is losing interest in its support for the 70-year-old alliance. European allies also are concerned by Trump’s criticism of the European Union, which is struggling with the defection of Britain and growing ambivalence across the Continent about the ability of bureaucrats in Brussels to lead the bloc at a time up economic and social upheaval.

The influx of refugees into Germany, France and other parts of Europe has divided public opinion, ushering in the rise of populist political leaders who share Trump’s skepticism about international institutions such as the EU.

On Friday, Germany Defense Minister Ursula von Der Leyen and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will address the conference. Mattis told NATO allies in Brussels on Wednesday that they must spend more on defense to avoid the U.S. moderating its support for NATO. While he repeated that Washington remains steadfast in its security obligations, he said U.S. taxpayers will no longer accept allies who fail to shoulder their share of the security burden.

The statement put allies on notice, and the ultimatum is already facing some resistance. On the sidelines of the Munich conference Friday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Europeans should resist Mattis’ demands that they elevate their defense spending levels.

“It has been the American message for many, many years. I am very much against letting ourselves be pushed into this,” said Juncker, as cited by Reuters news agency.

Pence and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to address the conference on Saturday. Sen. John McCain, who has criticized Trump’s overtures to Russia, will also attend.

The political feasibility of Mattis’ demands for more defense spending is likely to be hotly debated at the conference. The consequences of Europe falling short on the spending requests also raises the specter of Washington altering its military approach in Europe.

During the past two years, the U.S. has deployed soldiers to the Baltics and Poland in an effort to reinforce allies nervous about a more aggressive Russia. The U.S. Army also has returned tanks, artillery and other armored fighting vehicles to the Continent.

“The Trump administration is a tectonic change in trans-Atlantic relations. Business as usual will not work,” wrote the Atlantic Council’s NATO expert Jorge Benitez in an editorial published Thursday by CNN. “If America’s allies offer Mattis and Trump only pledges of support that go unfulfilled, they will provoke a US response that may cause historic damage to security in Europe.”

vandiver.john@stripes.com

Twitter: @john_vandiver

