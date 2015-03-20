Peloton strikes deal to recall treadmills tied to one death, many injuries

Peloton agreed to recall its Tread Plus treadmills from the U.S. market in a deal struck Wednesday morning with federal safety regulators, a stunning reversal for the home exercise company after it spent weeks denying its treadmills were to blame for accidents tied to one child's death and injuries to others.

The voluntary agreement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission — which includes a full refund for consumers who purchased the $4,300 machines — comes after the company spent weeks fighting against a potential recall.

The deal represents an abrupt change in tone for Peloton, whose chief executive John Foley told consumers just last month that the company had "no intention" of recalling the treadmills.

But Peloton's stance proved untenable. Public backlash over the accidents grew. Its stock price fell about 16% since its battle with safety regulators was first revealed last month.

A Washington Post report last month detailed how Peloton declined to voluntarily recall the treadmill and clashed with the agency over the wording of a proposed safety notice.

The next day, the CPSC posted a strongly worded notice warning consumers to stop using the treadmills because of the risk of getting pulled under the treadmills by the rotating, slated running surface.

The CPSC's recall notice said it was aware of more than 70 incidents with the Tread Plus, including one death and injuries that included multiple broken bones.

Peloton responded with a statement calling those claims "misleading" and "inaccurate."

The two sides were at a stalemate.

The CPSC needs a company's cooperation to recall a product. Almost all recalls are voluntary, except in rare cases where the agency sues to force the issue.

The agency was preparing to file a lawsuit to compel Peloton to take action when the company approached the agency to work out the details of a recall, according to an official familiar with the incident.