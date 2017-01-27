Pearl Harbor Navy salvage diver dies at 103
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 27, 2017
SAN DIEGO — Ken Hartle, a World War II Navy diver who had the grim task of retrieving bodies from ships sunk by the Japanese at Pearl Harbor, has died. He was 103.
The San Diego Union-Tribune says Hartle died Tuesday at an Escondido care home.
An official with the Navy Divers Association says Hartle may have been the oldest surviving Pearl Harbor salvage diver.
Japan's Dec. 7, 1941 attack sank or beached 18 ships, including the Arizona, which went down with more than 1,000 crew members.
Hartle and other divers risked their lives salvaging planes and ships and retrieving bodies. In the days before scuba gear, their suits weighed more than 200 pounds.
His son says Hartle used to say the hardest part of the job was "bringing up our boys."
