Parris Island evacuation order lifted after Hurricane Irma changes course

An order to evacuate Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island was canceled over the weekend after weather forecasters projected that Hurricane Irma would move further west.

Brig. Gen. Austin Renforth, the depot’s commander, ordered the stand down at noon Saturday.

Officials planned Friday to move recruits to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Ga.; however, that base is now in Irma’s path, said a statement posted Saturday to Parris Island’s website.

“Non-essential military personnel, civilian personnel, and their families who have already evacuated are authorized to remain in place until after the storm has passed,” the statement said. “All remaining personnel are advised to seek shelter from destructive winds, and to evacuate low lying areas.”

Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida Sunday with 130 mph winds Sunday. Weather forecasters said a weakened Irma could push into Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and beyond after it was expected to hit the Tampa-St. Petersburg area on Monday. A tropical-storm warning was issued for the first time ever in Atlanta, some 200 miles from the sea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

