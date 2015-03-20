Park service looks to save Johnstown Flood-connected Lippincott Cottage

The Lippincott Cottage, left, and the summer home of steel executive James W. Brown on what was once the edge of the South Fork Reservoir in St. Michael, Pa., in 2009.

ST. MICHAEL, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — Gilded Age venture capitalist Jesse Lippincott’s former South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club cottage is hard to miss.

Even among a row of lake houses that once served as summer getaways for some of America’s most influential men, his Queen Anne-style cottage stands out, architecturally, as the block’s most elegant.

But the Lippincott Cottage is also the biggest eyesore, a fact that Western Pennsylvania National Park Service Superintendent Stephen Clark hopes to change.

If all goes well, efforts will be underway in the next two years to stabilize the Victorian cottage – replacing its patchwork roof with a new one and removing an “unsightly” steel fence that Clark described as a blight of its own.

“My main goal – even more than the clubhouse right now – is to get that Lippincott Cottage stabilized. We owe it to this community and this incredible flood story,” he said.

Lippincott was once a member of the exclusive South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club, a who’s who of Gilded Age titans who escaped Pittsburgh each summer for Cambria County’s mountain air and the comforts of their manmade South Fork Dam.

Men like industrialist Henry Clay Frick, future U.S. Attorney General Philander Knox and steel magnate Andrew Carnegie served as members until the dam broke in May 1889, causing a great flood that claimed 2,209 lives.

That story has captivated the public for 128 years.

Approximately 150,000 people continue to visit the former South Fork dam site and drive past the nearby millionaires' club cottages annually, park service officials have said.

The National Park Service has owned Lippincott’s cottage for nearly a decade.

But until two years ago, they had no idea he owned it.

The Cambria County Historical Society’s discovery of an Ebensburg attorney’s records enabled the park service to resolve decades of myths about many of the South Fork cottages, matching each cotttage to one or more club members – Lippincott’s among them.

“For a long time, it was kind of embarrassing,” said park Ranger Doug Bosley, the park service’s chief interpreter for the Johnstown Flood National Memorial site. “We’d be giving tours (outside the cottage) and say, ‘Well, we’re really not sure which member owned it for sure.’ ”

From Civil War to South Fork

Lippincott’s name may not rank in history alongside fellow club members like Carnegie and Mellon. But by the time he joined the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club in the early 1880s, he’d already led an extraordinary life, records show.

Born in Mount Pleasant, Lippincott joined the Union Army in the summer of 1861, just two months after an attack on Fort Sumter signaled a formal start to the Civil War.

Military records listed in Samuel Bates’ “History of Pennsylvania Volunteers” shows Lippincott served in Pennsylvania’s 28th Regiment. He transferred to the unit’s H Company on April 29, 1964, at a time many in the regiment were moving south to join an army of 80,000 men under Union Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, who was preparing to launch the pivotal Atlanta campaign.

Lippincott’s Union service ended July 20, 1864, records show.

After returning to Western Pennsylvania, he started working in the Pittsburgh area as a grocer, and reportedly thrived.

By 1872, he co-founded the Rochester Tumbler Co., a venture that would make him a wealthy man in the years that followed.

At one point, the factory extended along a half mile of the Ohio River, Beaver County historical records show.

Approximately 1,100 people worked inside the plant, blowing, cutting and engraving lead glass – as many as 150,000 tumblers per day for a worldwide market, according to the book, “A History of Rochester.”

Pittsburgh Press articles described Lippincott as a plain, unassuming man with the “preoccupied air of a capitalist” and the confidence and wealth to back it up.

He was among the original stockholders of the Bell Telephone Co.

He also served as a director of the Fifth National Bank of Pittsburgh, alongside fellow South Fork club member Philander Knox, a future U.S. attorney general who would serve as a cabinet member under three presidents.

Both men were also among the onetime owners of the Bedford Springs Resort in 1887, park service officials said.

By the 1880s, Lippincott helped launch the Banner Baking Co. – a company that remained active into the 1900s, U.S. patent records show.

On the record with Thomas Edison

Soon, Lippencott’s attention was circling around a new technology: the phonograph.

He apparently would spend much of his fortune investing in it.

Famed inventor Thomas Edison debuted his original phonograph in 1877 – creating the first device to both record and reproduce sound.

But he soon had a competitor, telecommunications pioneer Alexander Graham Bell, who introduced the similar Graphophone three years later.

By the mid-1880s, neither device appeared to be much closer to being commercially available, according to Leonard DeGraaf, an archivist at Thomas Edison National Historical Park.

Bell’s company, fearful they would run into trouble marketing their device because of Edison’s pre-existing patents, approached the renowned inventor about striking a deal – and were quickly denied, DeGraaf said.

“Edison had set his phonograph on the back burner for awhile ... while he was working on electric light. But when Bell’s group approached him, trying to pick up where he left off, he was too prideful. He said. ‘No way.’ ”

Enter, Lippincott.

The age’s great inventors were at a standstill.

And Lippincott saw opportunity.

He spent nearly $1 million – the equivalent of more than $25 million today – to acquire Bell’s Graphophone rights and patents. Then he set his sights on Edison’s invention, DeGraaf said.

Lippincott acquired the rights to Edison’s phonograph in 1888, negotiating with Edison’s attorney and a business partner, telephone switchboard pioneer Ezra Gilliland – in a deal that quickly became a national topic.

Within months, Edison filed a lawsuit, learning he’d been swindled of $250,000 in the deal, DeGraaf said.

A Jan. 18, 1889, story in the New York News claimed Edison had been “razzle-dazzled” by clever friends – but DeGraaf said questions still remain today about how much Edison knew about the deal.

“One thing we know is that Edison just opened his lab in West Orange (New Jersey), and he needed a lot of cash,” he said. “Lippincott sort of showed up at the right time.”

In the end, it might not have been the right time for Mr. Lippincott.

Phonograph blues

Like Edison, he envisioned the phonograph as an innovation to serve a nation of growing corporations and offices.

His strategy involved renting the machines to companies as dictation devices – and before long, they were being distributed throughout the eastern U.S.

“I think the perfected phonograph will prove universally popular from the start,” Lippincott told the Pittsburgh Press in August 1888.

He was half right, history shows.

Lippincott’s plan for the invention never caught on, DeGraaf said.

“Office workers had trouble making them work. There were a bunch of issues,” he said. “And Lippincott wasn’t able to recoup the money he owed to Edison.”

But that didn’t signal the end for the phonograph. On the other side of the country, two California men would add a coin-operated device to the invention and place it inside a San Francisco saloon.

The jukebox was born, DeGraaf said.

Before long, it would redefine the phonograph – and the way America’s masses listened to music forever.

Wax “records” would replace sheet music as the driving force behind the young music industry, putting the ever-changing cylinder phonograph inside living rooms across the country.

To DeGraaf, Lippincott – and his 1888 deals with Bell and Edison – served a vital role in transforming the device from a “national curiosity” to the mass-marketed music player it became.

But the Westmoreland County native didn’t survive to see it happen.

Lippincott was paralyzed by a stroke in the early 1890s, and Edison, already a board member in the company through a legal settlement, was able to quickly regain control of the company.

Lippincott died in April 1894 at age 52, his obituary shows.

And there are indications it left his family struggling in the years that followed.

Just months after his death, a lawsuit revealed Lippincott made nearly $158,000 in fraudulent overdrafts against the Rochester Co. during his years as treasurer – and that his stock was seized by the company, The Pittsburgh Daily Post reported in August 1894.

Archived letters from Lippincott’s widow to Edison remain, asking him for money, DeGraaf said.

‘Won’t stay that way forever’

Today, it’s Lippincott’s cottage that needs help.

The Victorian home’s red shingles have faded and temporary support beams have been added to keep the onetime lakefront home’s porch from caving in.

Its roof is ragged, particularly near the rear of the home, Clark said.

There there’s the 6-foot-tall chain-link fence that surrounds the cottage – a neighborhood eyesore of its own, he said.

“We can do better,” Clark said. “It hurts me to drive past and see that.”

But Clark and park Ranger Doug Bosley said the cottage isn’t past saving.

The South Fork Clubhouse was in the same state eight years ago, until renovations allowed them to stabilize the property and slowly begin to bring the main floor back to life again.

“Despite its looks, it’s still a very solid building,” Bosley said. “It has good bones – but it won’t stay that way forever.”

Funding, friends

Clark said he’s hopeful funding will arrive within the next two years to take a major step toward reviving the cottage.

Until now, developing the Flight 93 National Memorial has been a federal priority – and construction funds for the local Park Service district have been designated for that effort.

That multi-year effort is now nearing completion, however, and Clark said his priority is shifting toward the fading red cottage on the hill.

“Finding funding like this takes time. We’re competing against places like Cape Cod (National Seashore) and Acadia National Park, because there’s only so much to go around,” he said.

“But I’m hopeful we’ll have the funding to get a new roof on that cottage in the next two years.”

Local park service officials are also working with area residents to jump-start a nonprofit “Friends of the Flood Memorial” group that could raise funds and support projects like the Lippincott Cottage.

Bosley and Clark spoke with a group of 10 people at the South Fork Fishing and Hunting clubhouse Aug. 16 about forming the group – and a follow-up meeting is being planned for late September.

Clark didn’t have to look far to point to an example of what a National Park-friendly nonprofit can do to support their mission.

Funds raised by nonprofit Friends of the Flight 93 National Memorial has enabled the park to add a speaker series, trees at the park and support other memorial upgrades the past few years.

A Johnstown Flood group could do the same in St. Michael, launching events and fundraisers that could support what will one day be a stabilized, renovation-ready Lippincott Cottage, Clark told attendees at the exploratory meeting.

“Life is all about chapters, and we can start writing a new one here,” Clark said. “Let’s start writing a new one ... and start making places like this relevant again.”

©2017 The Tribune-Democrat (Johnstown, Pa.)

Visit The Tribune-Democrat (Johnstown, Pa.) at www.tribune-democrat.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

