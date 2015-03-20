Paratroopers honor history of inactivated 313th Military Intelligence Battalion

It had been more than a decade since the paratroopers of the 313th Military Intelligence Battalion stood together on Fort Bragg.

Then, the unit — part of the 82nd Airborne Division — was being inactivated. Or, as one veteran of the organization put it, “fading into history.”

But on Saturday in downtown Fayetteville, veterans of the battalion representing decades of history gathered to ensure the unit would never really fade away.

More than 80 veterans of the 313th Military Intelligence Battalion helped dedicate a monument to the unit outside the Airborne & Special Operations Museum.

The stone, lined up alongside more than 80 other monuments honoring units across airborne and special operations history, will be a lasting reminder of the service of those who were part of the organization, said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jim Stephenson.

With veterans traveling from as far as Washington and Idaho, and representing the battalion’s history dating back to 1958, organizers of the event said they were impressed by the turnout.

“We’ve never gotten together like this,” Stephenson said. “We’re seeing people I haven’t seen in 10-15 years.”

Stephenson is the unit’s “unofficial historian,” having authored a book on the battalion, “313th Military Intelligence Battalion (Airborne), 82nd Airborne Division: A History,” that is available in the museum bookstore.

He led efforts for the monument, which features a set of airborne wings, the unit crest and a few short lines marking some of its history dating back to World War II.

It also features the battalion motto, “Knowledge is power.”

To coincide with the event, the Airborne & Special Operations Museum displayed several artifacts from the battalion’s past, including guidons, helmets and other items on loan from the 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum.

The 313th traces its history to 1942. From 1953 to 1979, it was known as the 313th Army Security Agency and provided support to the 18th Airborne Corps.

The battalion was part of the 82nd Airborne from 1979 until its inactivation in 2006 as part of a larger Army transformation to modular brigades with organic military intelligence within brigade support battalions.

At the time of its inactivation, the battalion was composed of paratroopers from more than 47 military specialties and including speakers of eight languages. The unit had served in World War II, including the Dominican Republic, Vietnam, Grenada, Panama, the first Gulf War and operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Stephenson said it was only fitting the unit have a permanent place among other historic airborne units.

The 313th Military Intelligence Battalion was the only airborne military intelligence battalion and the most decorated military intelligence battalion of its time, he said.

Stephenson said the monument will provide a place for veterans to gather and remember their time in the organization and those they served with.

“It’s something that should have been done a long time ago,” he said.

Underneath the stone, officials placed a list of all of the battalion’s soldiers who were killed in action or training exercises. They also placed unit coins and other mementos of the battalion’s past.

“They’ll stay under there,” Stephenson said. “It’s a monument, but it’s a memorial, too. It honors the entire unit history and everyone who served.”

