Paratroopers, airmen learn from each other in Charleston trip

The airmen of Joint Base Charleston are no strangers to the skies above Fort Bragg.

Crews assigned to the C-17 squadrons located at the South Carolina base often travel to North Carolina in support of airborne exercises, working with the 82nd Airborne Division and other paratrooper forces based at Fort Bragg.

But for the latest interactions between airmen and paratroopers, it was the latter who made the trek north.

Jumpmasters and leaders from the 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment were welcomed by airmen of the 437th Airlift Wing on Friday.

Air Force Capt. Jeff Harnly said it was a rare opportunity for the two groups to interact outside of the busy schedule of a training mission.

"Often at Fort Bragg, both sides are so focused," Harnly said.

But at Joint Base Charleston, there was no rush of a pending exercise. Instead, soldiers and airmen had the opportunity to learn from each other.

"It's a great opportunity," said Harnly, a weapons officer assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron.

Harnly was among the airmen involved in Friday's visit. More than 60 paratroopers from the Fort Bragg battalion, part of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, met with the airmen over several hours.

Harnly said the meetings included briefings from Air Force and Army planners, as well as an open discussion meant to spur better collaboration.

Soldiers and airmen often have different concerns leading up to an airborne operation.

Soldiers may be thinking about combat power and how to best get men and equipment onto the objective. Airmen are concerned about how to safely get the soldiers to where they are needed, when they are needed.

Harnly said the discussions will give each side a better understanding of their military partners and help them form a better team.

"The relationships are key," Harnly said of building rapport between air crews and paratroopers. "It's definitely worthwhile."

The Charleston trip is at least the second of its kind undertaken by a battalion of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Lt. Col. Marcus Wright, commander of the 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, said soldiers and airmen depend on each other and the visit was meant to further develop those relationships.

The two-day leader professional development event also included a trip to the Medal of Honor museum to celebrate the battalion's most-decorated soldier, Staff Sgt. Felix M. Conde-Falcon, who earned the nation's highest award for valor during the Vietnam War.

