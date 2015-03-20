Parallels run strong with shocking Trump US victory and Brexit

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, welcomes pro-Brexit British politician Nigel Farage, to speak at a campaign rally in Jackson, Miss. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016.

LONDON (Tribune News Service) — When the United Kingdom stunned the world by voting to leave the European Union in June, Donald Trump had a prediction — that the powers that led Britons to vote for Brexit would help him become the 45th president of the United States.

"I think I see a big parallel ... people want to take their country back," said Trump at the re-opening of his Turnberry golf course in Scotland, shortly after the results of the EU referendum were announced.

He said Britons "took their country back, just like we will take America back."

Here's a look at the similarities — as well as some differences — between Trump's historic victory and Brexit:

Emotional, divisive campaigns

Both votes were marked by emotional campaigns that saw tensions and divisions running high among warring sides. In the U.K., anger about immigration helped propel the "leave" campaign to victory amid a tide of nativism.

As the U.K. Independence Party leader, Nigel Farage long campaigned against Britain's open immigration policy with the EU. Farage's party unveiled a poster before the referendum with the words "Breaking Point. The EU has failed us all," showing an image of migrants entering Europe last year. Opposition politicians called it "divisive" and "hate-filled."

Throughout the heated U.S. presidential campaign, emotions ran high as Trump tapped into voters' anger at the political establishment. Hillary Clinton and Trump traded barbs, with Clinton calling Trump "unfit" to lead the country. During the third presidential debate, Trump called Clinton a "nasty woman" and repeatedly called her a "crooked" politician. Trump supporters shouted, “Lock her up” at rallies over the email scandal that plagued Clinton's campaign.

Trump rode to victory with a "Make America Great Again" message that included a vow to build a wall along the border with Mexico — and make Mexicans pay for it — and deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Farage on Wednesday supported Trump’s victory as a 2016 “win double” following Brexit — warning Europe was next.

Farage said the U.S. outcome exposed widespread anger with ruling elites.

“We’ve seen Brexit,” Farage said, according to Politico. “We’ve now seen this and don’t be surprised to see this political revolution elsewhere — perhaps in Europe next year.”

Pollsters get it wrong

After both results were announced, questions immediately arose as to how pollsters got it so wrong. Most U.S. pollsters showed Hillary Clinton as the consistent leader in a tightening race and in many key battleground states she lost. In the U.K., most polls showed a close race but one that favored the "remain" camp on the eve of the vote.

In both cases, critics say pollsters failed to capture the extent of discontent among ordinary Britons unhappy with the EU partnership and Americans angry over the state of the U.S. economy and social fabric.

"Coupled with the lack of predictive power ahead of the Brexit, last night's Republican victory, for many, at least at this point, renders national polls virtually worthless," said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Fixed Income.

Investors roiled by political surprise

Global stocks fell in the aftermath of the Brexit vote and in the run up to Trump becoming president-elect, although in the latter case they pared their steep losses early Wednesday after a Trump's conciliatory victory speech helped reassure investors. The Dow Jones industrial was down only 30 points, or 0.2% soon after the opening bell Wednesday after tumbling as much as 800 points in late-night futures trading. In the case of the Brexit vote, the U.S. stock market suffered a two-day drop of 5.6% in late June, but fully recovered 10 trading days later.

Double dose of global shock

The world was stunned by the Brexit vote, and shocked again by Trump’s election. Many looked on aghast as the referendum outcome prompted David Cameron, who campaigned to remain in the EU, to resign as Britain’s prime minister. He was swiftly replaced by then-Home Secretary Theresa May who sought to reassure Brexit-watchers, including leaders from the Group of 20 top global economies worried about the effect on trade.

After the U.S. result, the foreign ministers of the 28 EU member states called a special meeting Sunday to discuss what Trump’s election means for trans-Atlantic relations.

Brexit will take 2+ years, Trump presidency happening soon

The referendum took place on June 23 and the results were announced the following day, but the process of exiting the EU will take at least two years. Prime Minister Theresa May plans to invoke article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty — the procedure that triggers Brexit — by March next year. Britain's High Court ruled earlier this month that lawmakers must first approve the move and the U.K. government is appealing that decision to the Supreme Court.

In contrast, the new U.S. president will be sworn in at noon at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20 — Inauguration Day.

