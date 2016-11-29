Panel: Keep Confederate statues in city, maybe relocate them
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 29, 2016
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A task force in Charlottesville, Virginia, says two Confederate statues should remain in the city but possibly be moved.
News outlets report the Charlottesville Blue Ribbon Commission on Race, Memorials and Public Spaces unanimously voted Monday to send two options to the City Council for each statue: move the monument to a different park or leave it in place but add historical context about racism.
The council will vote on the fates of the Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues individually.
The commission's majority voted for moving the Lee statue to McIntire Park and keeping the Jackson statue in place.
If a statue is relocated, officials said the reason should be made clear so "this history is not hidden."
The commission was established by the City Council last spring.
