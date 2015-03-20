Painting veterans George W. Bush's way to give back: 'I was just so honored to be their commander-in-chief'

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas — A few years after former President George W. Bush took up painting, he began working with Fort Worth-based art teacher Sedrick Huckaby. The teacher, who had seen a series of paintings Bush had done of world leaders, suggested Bush now paint the portraits of people nobody knows.

“It just dawned on me, why not honor these vets?” Bush, 70, said in a recent interview with The Dallas Morning News at the George W. Bush Center. “And not only honor them, but draw attention to what we are doing at the Bush Center, which is how do we get them the best help we can get them?”

Sixty-six portraits and a four panel-mural of 98 service members and veterans will be featured in Bush's new book, Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, which will be released Tuesday.

The veterans and service members featured in the book have all gotten to know Bush since he left office eight years ago. In addition to the book, the portraits will be displayed as part of a special exhibit at the Bush Center's museum.

It will be open to the public from March 2 through Oct. 1.

The nation's 43rd president has made the well-being of veterans and their re-entry into society a priority of the George W. Bush Institute, which is a part of the Bush Center.

Bush said his institute wants to help erase the stigma that comes with veterans talking about their visible and invisible wounds, and asking for help.

“One of the messages we have, or that I’m going to have, is that it’s courageous to talk about it,” he said. “It turns out that if [veterans] are willing to seek help, then a really good way to get help is to talk to other vets.”

Though he has spent time with all of the veterans featured in the book, they didn’t sit for their portraits. Instead, Bush used photos of the veterans taken by his institute staff over the years. Altogether, the paintings took about a year for Bush to finish, he said.

As he viewed the entire exhibit for the first time Friday night, Bush stopped at almost every painting to share something about its subject.

“Here is one of my favorite stories,” he said, pointing to the painting of Army Lt. Colonel Kenneth Michael Dwyer, who was injured in 2006 while on his third deployment to Afghanistan. “Dwyer is a special forces guy, and he lost his eye and lost an arm. And Dwyer was at his son’s little league game and the umpire made a bad call, so he took his eye out and handed to it to the umpire and said you can use this. He has a great sense of humor, obviously.”

Bush said he used his painting to try to “capture a sense” of what the veterans are dealing with as they recover from their injuries.

Retired Army Capt. Jae Barclay was seriously injured in 2006 when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device while deployed in Afghanistan.

Barclay, who lives near Houston, was one of only two survivors. Three others died. He suffered burns on nearly half of his body and spent the next 2 1/2 years at the hospital and is a two-time purple heart recipient.

After medically retiring in 2008 he now works as an associate broker for an insurance company.

“I don’t want to be known as the guy who got wounded in Afghanistan,” he said. “I started off early being angry and depressed ...but for me it was talking about it, talking it through. I didn’t want to let some degenerate with a garage door opener decide what my life was going to be. That was the biggest thing for me, I decide what my life is going to be, not someone else.”

He said after playing in the Bush Center’s Warrior Open golf tournament he has gotten to know both George W. and Laura Bush.

“The first time I met him was in the hospital ... he walked up and he goes, ‘It looks like your modeling career is over,’ and everyone started laughing,” Barclay said. “Fast forward to those golf tournaments, and it’s cool he knows me on a personal level. We can talk and tell jokes, and it shows he really cares about the guys that stood on the wall and protected the country.”

He said he was honored to be featured in the book and painted by his former commander-in-chief.

“It’s awesome, it really does look a lot like me and I'm blown away” Barclay said. “It's something my family and I will cherish forever.”

Also featured in the book is Retired Army Spc. Juan Hernandez, who came to the country illegally with his family as a child. After graduating from high school in Schulenburg, Hernandez joined the Army and in 2009 he lost his right leg after a rocket-propelled grenade hit his team's chopper while in Afghanistan.

In the book, Bush noted that Hernandez, who became a citizen in 2009, is "one example of the countless ways that immigrants make America great."

"When I was president, I went to Walter Reed and two wounded Marines, both from Mexico, both had joined the U.S. military and both were wounded serving the country, and they weren't even citizens of the country. And I was watching the swearing in ..and it was unbelievably moving," he said. "So there are people in our military who volunteered even though they weren't citizens."

Bush said he took up painting in 2012 after reading Painting as a Pastime by Winston Churchill, another politician-turned-painter. In the last few years he said he has become “much more confident” as a painter.

“I was more concerned about trying to capture the essence of the person,” he said. “It was a challenge to be able to convey my respect for them and at the same time tell their stories through art, but painting itself is very peaceful. You can lose yourself in the paint and it’s been a life changing experience for me.”

As he made his way through the exhibit Friday, Bush took a few moments to examine — and critique — his own work.

“No one is going to notice it, but I could have done a better job of blending the shadow into the lip,” he said, pointing to a painting of Army Maj. Christopher Turner. “That is too exaggerated. But there are no do-overs now.”

Bush painted two separate paintings of Turner, whom he once sat next to at a dinner.

“Turner was a little nervous, and I said ‘Turner, why are you here?’ He said ‘I have these images in my mind, I just can’t get rid of,” Bush said. “He saw someone get killed and so I got home ...and I was just thinking about what it must be like to have imprinted in your memory an event that just keeps with you.”

Bush said his first painting of Turner was “pretty harsh” with deep purples. After he completed that first painting, he received a letter from Turner.

“He says, ‘I want to thank you. Sitting next to you meant a lot to me, and I learned something and that is I can now talk about this publicly, and I’m starting to share my stories with men and women under my command,’” Bush said.

So, Bush painted him again.

“I wanted to show the evolution of an artist, and of Turner,” he said. “It’s an OK painting, but the important thing is it shows Turner, in the background the first one is pretty tough. [The second painting] is a lot lighter, to create a sense of optimism. He’s a much more optimistic guy now and he’s doing a lot better.”

Bush has long said that he plans to dedicate the rest of his life to serving veterans.

“I was just so honored to be their commander-in-chief,” he said. “I made a lot of hard decisions and I believe as a society we owe them a lot. And I want to be in the lead."

Former President George W. Bush appeared on NBC’s The Today Show Monday morning where he discussed his book and some current hot topics. Here are some highlights:

On whether he considers the press an "enemy of the people":

“I consider the media to be indispensable to democracy, that we need an independent media to hold people like me to account. Power can be very addictive, and it can be corrosive and it's important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power, whether it be here or elsewhere. One of the things I spent a lot of time doing was trying to convince a person like Vladimir Putin for example, to accept the notion of an independent press. It’s kind of hard to tell others to have an independent free press when we aren't’ willing to have one ourselves.

On how to handle the controversy over Russia:

“I think we all need answers. Whether or not a special prosecutor is the right way to go or not, you’re talking to the wrong guy ... I’ve never been a lawyer, I’m not sure the right avenue to take. I am sure though that that question needs to be answered.”

On Muslims:

“I think it’s very important for all of us to recognize one of our great strengths is for people to be able to worship the way that they want to, or not at all. A bedrock of our freedom is the right to worship freely. And I understood right off the bat . . . that this is an ideological conflict and people who murder the innocent are not religious people. They want to advance an ideology and we have faced those kinds of ideologues in the past.”

On immigration:

Bush declined to endorse or condemn President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order that temporarily banned entry to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim countries. But he did say that he was for an immigration policy that was “welcoming and upholds the law.”

———

©2017 The Dallas Morning News

Visit The Dallas Morning News at www.dallasnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.