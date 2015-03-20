Pa. soldiers' Civil War letters reveal lives behind uniforms

ERIE, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — Civil War letters written by soldiers from the 83rd Pennsylvania Regiment to loved ones range in content from exciting to mundane.

Some soldiers wished to know how their wives and families were getting by on their farms. Some troops wrote about their experiences in battle and lamented fellow soldiers' and friends' deaths and wounds.

Others articulated political views and their disdain for a war they wished would end.

Their thoughts, beliefs and fears are captured in about 200 letters the Historical Society of Erie County purchased in July that were included in a collection of 83rd Pennsylvania Regiment Civil War artifacts belonging to Mentor, Ohio, resident Ted Karle.

The 83rd Pennsylvania was composed of men from Erie County and northwestern Pennsylvania.

"Some didn't like the war,'' said Karle, 76, a Civil War artifacts collector. "They accepted the fact that they might get killed, and usually described the wounding or killing of a comrade.''

Several of those letters are featured in the new exhibit "Sacrifice, Valor & Grit: Erie County in the Civil War," scheduled to open to the public Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Watson-Curtze Mansion, 356 W. Sixth St.

"Like any other lonely guy away from home - and most of them were away from home for the first time - they write about their experiences in battle and they talk about losses from the same community,'' Historical Society Executive Director George Deutsch said. "Each company pretty much came from a close-knit geographical location, so they grew up with these people, they sat next to them in the pews. A guy was a shopkeeper or owned the next farm over, and they talk to their family about their friends and neighbors. Somebody was in the hospital, somebody was shot, somebody was killed.''

The Historical Society's cache of letters is contained in three sets. One of the sets, of more than 60 letters, chronicles two brothers and one cousin from the Sherrod family in Edinboro, Deutsch said.

"The two brothers were both killed during the war, and the cousin survived,'' he said. "We have letters from all of them writing home, talking about what's going on in the war, giving the family feedback on what had been written.''

The brothers were Sylvester Sherrod, who was killed during the Seven Days Battles in Virginia in 1862, and his brother, Lewis, who died in 1864 at Petersburg, Virginia.

"The younger brother (Lewis) writes home very poignant letters and keeps reassuring his mother that he's all right, and, of course, he gets killed at Petersburg,'' Deutsch said. "He had enlisted after his older brother had been killed. We have letters from their cousin, Alfred Sherrod, who will write home to their mother to tell her that her second son had been killed.''

Another set of letters examines the life of Waterford resident John Rice, who was killed early in the war.

"We have a great photograph of him,'' Deutsch said. "The veterans' post in Waterford was named after him. We have a bunch of letters from him, and a whole folder of miscellaneous letters, probably another 60 letters or more, from a couple dozen soldiers, and those letters are all fully transcribed and annotated for the researcher.''

